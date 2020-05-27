UBS Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €30.00 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.12 ($33.86).

Shares of EPA:VIV traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €20.09 ($23.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.01.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

