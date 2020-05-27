UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UTL stock remained flat at $GBX 157.50 ($2.07) on Wednesday. 2,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 203. The company has a market cap of $133.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. UIL has a 52 week low of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 384.30 ($5.06).

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

