Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.0448 on Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $103,642.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,197.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.13 or 0.02534637 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002240 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00602370 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,698,149 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

