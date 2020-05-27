Unify Hits Market Capitalization of $86,965.31 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Mercatox. Unify has a market cap of $86,965.31 and approximately $1,687.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00477037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003470 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 108.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

