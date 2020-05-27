Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.68.

UNP stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.82. The company had a trading volume of 166,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.78. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.