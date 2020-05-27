Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNPRF shares. UBS Group upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Uniper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Uniper stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

