United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.53. 2,096,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

