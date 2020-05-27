United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of UTX traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,925,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

