Universa (UTNP) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Universa has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $1,799.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.02037319 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00179894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

