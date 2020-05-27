USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC on major exchanges including Korbit, Coinbase Pro, Crex24 and FCoin. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $737.40 million and $452.00 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.49 or 0.02266779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00073410 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 739,180,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,010,389 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper, Poloniex, LATOKEN, CPDAX, Kucoin, Korbit, SouthXchange, CoinEx, OKEx and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

