USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Cap of $28.60 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. USDK has a market cap of $28.60 million and $63.85 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.02046484 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00180155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00041966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.