USDQ Price Up 3.6% This Week (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $15.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00061185 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00359739 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000922 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000528 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,388 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

