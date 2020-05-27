USDQ (USDQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One USDQ token can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00012621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $1,086.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00060252 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00354751 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000912 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000523 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,388 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

