USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 152,952 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,952 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $29,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,936 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. 2,296,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

