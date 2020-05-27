USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 319.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049,034 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $97,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of T traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,548,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,079,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

