USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 138,174 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,302.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138,174 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.10. 1,645,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.