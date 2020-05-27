USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 9,154 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $22,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733 over the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Oppenheimer began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. 63,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

