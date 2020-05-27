USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 522,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L worth $25,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AMX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.42. 106,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,005. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

