USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Vale worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 79.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 285.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 20.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 968,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,491,736. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 236.43 and a beta of 1.02. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

