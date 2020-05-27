USS Investment Management Ltd Has $118.88 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,527 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.20% of S&P Global worth $118,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.20. 52,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.76 and a 200 day moving average of $275.74. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $318.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.62.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.