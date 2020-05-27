USS Investment Management Ltd Has $43.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,255 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Lam Research worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.84. 113,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,367. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.08.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

