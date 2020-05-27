USS Investment Management Ltd Has $88.98 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,685 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.2% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $88,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,900. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

