USS Investment Management Ltd Has $94.91 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,277 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $94,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

