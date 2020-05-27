USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 116.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 564,329 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $56,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166,196. The firm has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

