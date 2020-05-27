USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Mercadolibre worth $30,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $733.40.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $41.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $792.87. 45,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,160. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $864.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $660.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.89.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

