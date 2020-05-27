USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,559,946 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 1.09% of CAE worth $36,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 796.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAE. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,269. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60. Cae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

