USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 141,200 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,200 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.24% of Yandex worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,286,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,969,000 after buying an additional 1,389,354 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 582,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,837,000 after buying an additional 220,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 171,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,309. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The firm had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.