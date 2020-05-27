USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 284,200 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 284,200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.45% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $31,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

AU stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. 370,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,218. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

