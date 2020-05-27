USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,027,426 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,426 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.5% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $110,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 903,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. 265,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,993. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

