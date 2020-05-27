USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 105,908 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,908 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $61,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. 87,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

