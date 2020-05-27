USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 117,691 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,691 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $124,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.90. 1,608,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

