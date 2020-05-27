USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,315,209 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,506,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,315,209 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $154,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 6,553,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,853,062. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

