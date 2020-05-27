USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 246,048 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,053 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 246,048 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of EOG Resources worth $54,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 162,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,065. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Cfra cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

