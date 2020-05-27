USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 247,668 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247,668 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $79,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,308,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.32. 978,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $109.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

