USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 357,483 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 580,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,483 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.4% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of CME Group worth $100,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,653. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

