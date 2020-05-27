USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,742 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $18.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,402.48. 632,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,127. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,333.07. The company has a market cap of $970.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.