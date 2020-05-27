USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 406,320 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $104,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,465,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,330,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

