USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 495,665 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495,665 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 1.2% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of Xylem worth $89,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 60,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. 665,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,367. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

