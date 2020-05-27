USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 54,550 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,550 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.58% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $64,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

NYSE:WST traded down $9.17 on Wednesday, reaching $196.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.16. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $221.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

