USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 74,447 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,447 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $81,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. 27,814,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,813,216. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

