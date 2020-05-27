USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 809,922 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 809,922 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.35% of Iqvia worth $71,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,647,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,680,000 after purchasing an additional 439,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after purchasing an additional 508,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.56. 33,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average is $141.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

