USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 965,914 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 965,914 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.59% of Tapestry worth $21,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Tapestry by 17,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 310,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

