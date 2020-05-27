USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,442 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.40% of Teleflex worth $54,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,626,000 after buying an additional 357,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,155,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 702,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,243 shares of company stock worth $738,411. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFX traded down $14.56 on Wednesday, hitting $335.44. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,297. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

