USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Booking worth $76,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $20.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,726.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,775. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,438.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,725.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,730.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

