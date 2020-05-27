USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,647 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,162. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.