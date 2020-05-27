V-ID Trading Up 0.7% This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $413,204.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.03780323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010896 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,126,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,124,394 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

