Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Avestar Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.94. The company had a trading volume of 67,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

