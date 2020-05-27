Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,519,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,881,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,536,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,985,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,189,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 521,585 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $70.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

