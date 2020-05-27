Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 567,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.