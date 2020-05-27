Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 5.8% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. 525,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.